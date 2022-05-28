Better connectivity between northeast states and neighbouring countries to bolster India’s ties: Jaishankar

Guwahati/New Delhi: Greater land and sea connectivity between the northeastern states and neighbouring countries can build on India’s partnerships with Asean (Association of South East Asian Nations) and Japan, and have a bearing on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

The starting point for such measures is improving connectivity between Bangladesh and the northeastern states, including through the revival of railway links snapped by the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the building up of road infrastructure and agreements on the movement of goods through ports in the neighbouring country, he said.

Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conclave in Guwahati. The audience included Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, diplomats and envoys from several Asean states and representatives of think tanks from regional countries.

Pointing to the advantages of land connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh, he said: “On a commercial scale, a world all the way to Vietnam and the Philippines, from Haiphong to Hazira and from Manila to Mundra, will open up, creating an east-west lateral with sweeping consequences for the continent.”

“It will not only build on the partnerships that we have with the Asean and Japan, but would actually make a difference to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that is now in the making,” he added. The countries in the region can “overcome geography and rewrite near history” if they get policies and economics right, he noted.

India and a dozen other countries launched the IPEF, a US-led trade initiative meant to counter China’s aggressive expansion in the region, at a meeting in Tokyo on May 23. The framework seeks to integrate partner countries in the digital economy, supply chains, infrastructure projects and clean energy, and tax and anti-corruption measures.

The restoration of six historical cross-border railway links snapped in 1965 is a major step forward, Jaishankar said. Once the rail link between Shahabazpur in Bangladesh and Mahishasan in Assam is operational, it will be extended to the Kuluara-Shahbazpur rail line being modernised with an Indian line of credit (LoC). The Chilahati-Haldibari line will enhance Assam’s connectivity with Bangladesh, and a link from Akhaura in Bangladesh to Agartala in Tripura is being developed with an Indian grant.

Overland movement of goods occurs through 28 land customs stations and three integrated check posts, and negotiations are underway to operationalise the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) motor vehicle agreement to ensure seamless movement of cars.

Within Bangladesh, India is collaborating on several road projects, including improving the Ashuganj river port-Akhaura land port road under a LoC of more than $400 million. The road connecting Baruerhat to Ramgarh on the border, which will increase Tripura’s connectivity with Bangladesh, is being built under a LoC of $80.06 million.

Infrastructure projects on the India-Myanmar border serve economic, people-to-people and security imperatives, and the Kaladan multimodal transit transport project is the most significant of these. “It is also one of the hardest, both because of topography and because of insurgency,” Jaishankar said.

As part of this project, efforts are on to make Sittwe Port operational at the earliest. “But let me be frank about where we are. We have genuinely struggled with this very complex enterprise, but are more determined than ever to spare no effort in getting it done,” he said.

The third conclave, after the first two in Shillong and Dhaka, aims at closer cooperation with countries in India’s eastern borders and beyond and help forge strategic initiatives for energy and water security in the region.

“This is a timely and commendable initiative. The South Asian and Southeast Asian regions are endowed with ever-flowing and perennial rivers and water bodies,” said Bangladesh foreign minister Momen.

“Bangladesh hopes to be the land bridge between South and southeast Asia. Given our strategic geopolitical location, Bangladesh can be a link to connect India, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and other east and southeast Asian region,” he added.

The northeastern region provides the only land link between India and the Asean countries and they share historic, cultural, social and economic ties, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out.

“This conclave gives us a remarkable opportunity to articulate a collective vision for our shared prosperity,” he said. “The deliberations here will promote collaboration for revitalising our riverine economy to facilitate faster economic growth in the region.”

In a video address, Thailand’s deputy Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister Don Pramudwinai said the conclave will facilitate a constructive dialogue among “our partners in the Bay of Bengal region and pave way for stronger cooperation among governments and other stakeholders through sharing of information and insights”.

“The potential is immense, but at present the total percentage of India’s trade to southeast Asia through the northeast is less than 2% of the total trade with Asean. For investors from Singapore, this means the region has potential for great growth,” said Simon Wong, high commissioner of Singapore to India.

Singapore was already in talks with the Assam government to set up a skills university, establish a smart logistics centre and help in implementing the master-plan of Guwahati, the biggest city in the northeast, he added.