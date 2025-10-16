‘Better represent us, not them,’ says Trump on India, points to US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

"They (India) are well represented. You (US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor) better represent us, not them...But Sergio is going to do a great job. He's going to do a great job," Trump said, pointing to Sergio Gor who was present at the White House interaction.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Sergio Gor , Ambassador-designate of the United States to India, and joked that he "better represent us, not them". Trump's remark came during a media interaction at the White House, as he commented on ties with India, and yet again repeated his claim on brokering the India-Pak ceasefire.

The US President also heaped praise on the "great man" and his friend PM Modi, and said he was informed by Sergio Gor that the Prime Minister "loves" Trump.

"I have watched India for years. It's an incredible country and every single year you would have a new leader. Some would be in there for a few months and this was year after year after year and my friend has been there now for a long time," Trump said, talking about PM Modi's leadership.

Sergio Gor's India visit, remark on Trump-Modi ties After the US senate confirmed him as the next United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor visited India last week. He met PM Modi and S Jaishankar, among other leaders, and also stressed the importance of India-US ties.

He also reflected on ties shared between Trump and PM Modi and said that Trump considered the Prime Minister a “great personal friend”.

“President Trump considers Modi a great leader and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. That is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” said Gor, according to a statement by the US embassy in India.

Trump's big claim on India-Russia oil trade Amid a turnaround in trade ties and ongoing talks between New Delhi and Washington, Trump said PM Modi has assured him that India won't be buying oil from Russia.

"He's not buying his oil from Russia...He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," Trump said, adding that India would resume its Russian oil trade after the war in Ukraine was over.

Trade ties between India and the US nosedived a few months ago, after Donald Trump slapped 50% tariffs on Indian imports. Half of these duties were additional tariffs imposed citing India's oil trade with Russia.