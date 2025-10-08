Who is Sergio Gor? Trump’s trusted insider chosen as US envoy to India

The Senate confirmed Sergio Gor as the next United States Ambassador to India, a key diplomatic posting in a region of growing geopolitical significance. Sergio Gor was nominated in August by President Donald Trump to serve as Ambassador to India.(REUTERS)

Gor, a 38-year-old, is already a seasoned political operator and a trusted insider of President Donald Trump.

His nomination was confirmed on Tuesday as part of an en bloc Senate vote that approved 107 appointments despite a US government shutdown. The final tally was 51 in favour, 47 against.

Among the other nominees confirmed were Paul Kapur of California as Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs and Anjani Sinha of Florida as Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

A Trump insider: Who is Sergio Gor?

A longtime Trump ally, Gor, was nominated in August not only to serve as Ambassador to India but also to take on the role of Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Describing Gor as a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years”, Trump had said that “for the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador.”

Known for his behind-the-scenes work in Washington, Gor served most recently as Director of Presidential Personnel.

Gor's outlook on India?

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.

He said that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this “important” partnership.

“Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations,” Gor had said.

Gor further noted that India's role in ensuring regional stability and security "cannot be understated".

"A stable South Asia is in the interest of the United States and all the nations,” he had told the panel, adding that the US-India partnership will define the 21st Century.

India welcomes the pick

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, had welcomed Gor’s nomination, calling him one of Trump’s most trusted aides. He said the decision reflected the importance and priority the US attaches to its bilateral ties with India.