Beyond TMC, BJP: A look at what's left of CPI(M)-led Left in West Bengal ahead of polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a direct political fight ahead of the much-awaited, high-stakes elections in West Bengal. However, the role of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))-led Left Front in the elections and in the state remains uncertain, especially regarding its electoral strength and its ability to act as a third force.

CPI(M) supporters during the Nomination rally for Jadavpur Constituency candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya at Hazra crossing in Kolkata, West Bengal.(Samir Jana/HT)

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The party governed Bengal for 34 consecutive years (1977–2011) until the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC threw the CPI(M) out of power 15 years ago. Even though the Left Front, led by the party, has fielded more than 200 candidates for the coming elections, its voter base has reduced over time, a trend that was also visible in earlier elections.

CPI(M), Left’s diminishing role in West Bengal politics

The Left rose as a strong political force during the 1960s and 1970s. In 1977, the CPI(M)-led Left Front came to power with a sweeping victory.

It remained in power for 34 consecutive years, making it the longest-serving democratically elected communist government in the world.

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{{^usCountry}} While the Left introduced land reform measures and retained support among many people, it also depended on force and violence in some instances to maintain control, as mentioned in an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the Left introduced land reform measures and retained support among many people, it also depended on force and violence in some instances to maintain control, as mentioned in an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who took office in November 2000, was able to maintain calm in the early years of his tenure, but the situation changed when he pushed for new industries and the issue of land acquisition came up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who took office in November 2000, was able to maintain calm in the early years of his tenure, but the situation changed when he pushed for new industries and the issue of land acquisition came up. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deadly clashes between CPI(M) and TMC workers in Nandigram, where Bhattacharjee planned a chemical hub, turned into a major election issue and contributed to the Left’s defeat in 2011. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deadly clashes between CPI(M) and TMC workers in Nandigram, where Bhattacharjee planned a chemical hub, turned into a major election issue and contributed to the Left’s defeat in 2011. {{/usCountry}}

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A shopkeeper shows flags with depictions of CPI(M) party logo at his shop, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Is the Left still a factor in the state?

Politics in West Bengal is now mainly a contest between the TMC and the BJP, leaving very little space for the Left and even the Congress. The CPI(M) is attempting to build alliances with parties that share similar views to take on both the TMC and the BJP this time.

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While the party and the Left alliance have fielded many candidates, the shrinking vote base remains a major reason behind the Left’s limited role in the state.

Let’s take a look at the 2021 assembly elections, for example. The All India Trinamool Congress won 215 out of 294 seats, returning to power for a third term. Ten years after losing power, the CPI(M) could not secure even one seat in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP witnessed a strong rise in its support, winning 77 seats.

The Left failed to win any seats, and its vote share dropped to single digits for the CPI(M) and its alliance partners.

What to expect this time

This time too, the main contest is likely to be between the TMC and the BJP. Other parties, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, are expected to have a limited role, mostly splitting votes in close contests between the two main parties.

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The historically significant but electorally weakened party’s role in the state is now focused more on regaining some presence rather than emerging as a real alternative to the TMC and the BJP.

In this election, the CPI(M) will also face competition from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) alliance, which is likely to draw votes in areas with a large Muslim population.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Mudgal ...Read More Aryan Mudgal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly three years of experience. He is part of the digital news team at HT and enjoys covering day-to-day news and writing long, detailed explainers on key national and global affairs. He takes particular interest in reading and writing about Indian politics, crime, civic issues, as well as global affairs. He goes berserk when covering elections, especially Lok Sabha and assembly polls, and always looks out for fresh stories that could intrigue readers. At Hindustan Times, Aryan has covered various major events, including the Bihar assembly elections, Maharashtra civic polls, the US' military action in Venezuela, Union Budget, and Bangladesh elections. He has previously worked with the explainers team at Firstpost and the news desk at Times Network, covering a range of events including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Israel–Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s student protests and Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, Delhi assembly elections, and more. He completed his bachelor’s degree in CEP (Communications & Media, English, and Psychology) from Christ University, Bengaluru, and later pursued a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). He hails from Siliguri in West Bengal and enjoys reading about politics and day-to-day issues concerning the state. Outside of work, Aryan loves listening to music and enjoys rewatching his favourite comfort shows. Read Less

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