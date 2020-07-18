e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone gets green nod

In a review meeting on the Rhar Dham road project chaired by Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways, environment minister Prakash Javadekar said the ministry has approved the ZMP which will help expedite the road project.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 04:34 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhagirathi river at Gangotri in Uttarkashi district. (Santosh Bhatt/HT photo)
The union environment ministry has approved the zonal master plan for the Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone notification that stretches from Gaumukh to Uttarkashi covering an area of 4179.59 sqkm, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In a review meeting on the Rhar Dham road project chaired by Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways, environment minister Prakash Javadekar said the ministry has approved the ZMP which will help expedite the road project.

“The ZMP is based on watershed approach and includes governance in the area of forest and wildlife, watershed management, irrigation, energy, tourism, public health and sanitation, road infrastructure, etc. The approval of ZMP will give a boost to conservation and ecology of the area and also to undertake developmental activities as permitted under ZMP. The approval will also pave way for faster execution of the Chaardhaam Project,” environment ministry’s statement said.

But approval of the ZMP could make the entire Bhagirathi region extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, activists said.

The Bhagirathi notification was first issued by the environment ministry on December 18, 2012. After years of protests by environmentalists, the notification sought to protect the entire fragile Himalayan region by restricting hydropower projects of over 2 MW, riverbed mining and change of land use. It was however amended on April 16, 2018 following Uttarakhand ’s objections that the notification was “anti-development”.

