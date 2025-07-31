Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
‘Bhagwa has won’: Pragya Thakur after acquittal in 2008 Malegaon blast case

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 12:11 pm IST

Sadhvi Pragya Singh on Thursday reacted to her acquittal, saying, “They defamed Bhagwa through a conspiracy. Today, Bhagwa has won."

Sadhvi Pragya Singh on Thursday reacted to her acquittal, saying, "They defamed Bhagwa through a conspiracy," adding "Bhagwa has won today."

New Delhi, India - July 18, 2022: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur casts her vote for the presidential election, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - July 18, 2022: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur casts her vote for the presidential election, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The former BJP MP said that the case “ruined her life” and she was made accused as “people tried to defame Bhagwa through a conspiracy.”

Pragya Singh Thakur was among all seven accused acquitted by a special NIA court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in Mumbai on Thursday.

“I said this from the very beginning that those who are called for investigation there should be a basis behind that. I was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured. This ruined my whole life,” Sadhvi Pragya said.

An NIA special court acquitted all the seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, saying that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I was living a sage’s life, but I was made and accused, and no one was willingly standing beside us. I am alive because I am a Sanyasi. They defamed Bhagwa through a conspiracy. Today, Bhagwa has won, and Hindutva has won, and God will punish those who are guilty. However, those who defamed India and Bhagwa have not been proved wrong by you,” she added.

A total of 7 people were accused in the case, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni.

