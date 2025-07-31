Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: All 7 accused acquitted by NIA court
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and Retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay were among the seven accused named in the case.
- 32 Mins agoWhat was the 2008 attack?
- 36 Mins agoWhat were the charges against the accused?
- 38 Mins agoWho are the seven accused in the Malegaon blast case?
- 43 Mins agoAll accused acquitted, reports ANI
- 46 Mins agoOnly 95 injured, not 101
- 47 Mins agoNo proof that bomb was on motorcycle, says court
- 50 Mins agoNIA court verdict today
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: A special court in Mumbai will be announcing the verdict in the 2008 Malegaon Blasts case today. The judgement comes after nearly 17 years since the attack was carried out i the Muslim-dominated area of Mumbai's Malegaon during the month of Ramadan. Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and Retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay are among the seven accused named by NIA in the case....Read More
The Malegaon blasts case was first with the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad. However, in 2011, the National Investigation Agency took over the case and is now set to announce its verdict.
The 2008 case is also the first terror attack where seven alleged Hindu extremists were prosecuted for their connection to the attack.
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict LIVE: What was the 2008 attack?
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict LIVE Updates: The blast took place at a chowk in a Muslim-dominated area of Malegaon on September 29, 2008. It was the month of Ramadan, when the Muslim community observe fasting.
It was suspected that those behind the blast had chosen the timing in the Muslim holy month, just before the Hindu Navratri festival, to create communal rifts, The Indian Express said in a report.
The investigation was transferred to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the local police. However, in 2011, the case was transferred to the NIA.
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict LIVE: What were the charges against the accused?
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict LIVE: A special court in Mumbai headed by NIA judge A K Lahoti has acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case which killed six people.
The accused had been charged with UAPA sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) and various IPC sections, including 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: Who are the seven accused in the Malegaon blast case?
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, retired Major Ramesh Upadhayay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi are the seven accused in the Malegaon blast case.
All 7 have been acquitted by the NIA court in Thursday's verdict
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: All accused acquitted, reports ANI
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: As per news agency ANI, the NIA court has acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blasts case.
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: Only 95 injured, not 101
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: The court has come to the conclusion that the injured people were not 101 but 95 only, and there was manipulation in some medical certificates, said the NIA court
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: No proof that bomb was on motorcycle, says court
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: As the verdict hearing begins, the NIA court has noted that the prosecution proved that a blast occurred in Malegaon, but failed to prove that a bomb was placed in that motorcycle.
Malegaon blast case verdict LIVE: NIA court verdict today
Malegaon blast case verdict LIVE: A special court in Mumbai will be announcing the verdict in the 2008 Malegaon Blasts case today. The judgement comes after nearly 17 years since the attack was carried out in the Muslim-dominated area of Mumbai's Malegaon during the month of Ramadan.