Malegaon Blast Case Verdict Live Updates: All 7 accused acquitted by NIA court

July 31, 2025 11:36 AM IST

Malegaon Blast Case Verdict LIVE Updates: The blast took place at a chowk in a Muslim-dominated area of Malegaon on September 29, 2008. It was the month of Ramadan, when the Muslim community observe fasting.

It was suspected that those behind the blast had chosen the timing in the Muslim holy month, just before the Hindu Navratri festival, to create communal rifts, The Indian Express said in a report.

The investigation was transferred to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the local police. However, in 2011, the case was transferred to the NIA.