Bhagwant Mann urges students to share ‘out of box’ ideas for redressal of issues

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged students to share “out of box ideas” to the state government for the redressal of various issues. “Out of box ideas and innovation are core to business promotion and self-development and the government is open to such ideas,” he said. Mann, who was recently elected as the chief minister of Punjab, addressed the 1st convocation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda.

The chief minister asserted that the government is working to make Punjab a “hub of mega industrial activities”. “We'll provide employment opportunities to fight back brain drain and industrial activities to attract foreigners,” he said.

Mann blamed the previous government in the state for the youth leaving the country and flying abroad for their further studies. “As per estimations, 2.75 lakh Punjabi youth may fly abroad this year and this is a grave cause of concern. With each Punjabi youth leaving Punjab, carries an investment of ₹15 lakh and we are prioritising to reverse it by opening employment avenues and encouraging opening new industries,” said the chief minister.

He further added that 65 percent of the total youth population in India has a “huge potential”, and that “sound technical education institutes can play a pivotal role in nation building.”

Meanwhile, Punjab governor and chancellor Banwari Lal Purohit urged the university to ask the chief minister for financial package to boost research infrastructure. “Corporates should also be approached for financial grants to universities,” he said.

Mann, Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, defeated Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of more than 58,000 votes in the recently-held assembly elections has made several changes in the policies in Punjab. AAP won a whopping 92 seats out of the total 177 constituencies in the state.

