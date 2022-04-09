AAP state in-charge meets CM Bhagwant Mann, discusses civic body poll plan
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the party strategy for the elections to four municipal corporations later this year. The state in-charge’s meeting with the chief minister was part of the efforts to plan for the civic body polls in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar to be held in December. Jarnail congratulated Mann for the steps taken by his government. He had held a meeting with district chiefs, Lok Sabha constituency in-charges and district secretaries last week to draw the strategy for the local body elections. The AAP swept the assembly polls last month to form its government in the state.
-
HC declines former Punjab DGP Saini’s prayer for seven-day prior notice
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday declined a prayer from former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, which demanded that if Saini is required, in any other case, a seven-day prior notice be given to him. The high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan modified 2021 order of a coordinate bench wherein Saini was given protection from arrest in FIRs, likely to be registered by the Punjab Police.
-
Punjab to set up 333 urban wellness centres: Vijay Singla
The Punjab government will set up 333 urban wellness centres in urban and semi-urban areas across the state, health minister Dr Vijay Singla announced on Friday taking a step forward towards implementing the Delhi's health model in the state Dr Singla along with Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan reached the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot to attend the 16th annual conference of the North Zone Association of Plastic Surgeons on Friday.
-
Punjab: Two held for smuggling 10kg gold from Sharjah
The directorate of revenue intelligence has arrested two persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling 10kg of gold worth around ₹1.9 crore from Sharjah, officials said on Friday. Both the accused are residents of Jalandhar and had visited UAE on tourist visa. The arrests were made on April 5. On February 25, three persons were arrested from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9kg of gold in the form of paste from Sharjah.
-
Start cleaning, flood protection works, Punjab CM tells ACS
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the additional chief secretary, water resources, to initiate the cleaning and flood protection works at the vulnerable sites across the state well before the onset of monsoon. The CM also asked the ACS to regularly oversee the flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with the DCs across the state. He further asked the forest department to explore maximum opportunities for promotion of ecotourism.
-
Drugs case: Bikramjit Majithia to get better facilities, round-the-clock security in jail
Acting on a notice issued by the Mohali court, the Patiala Central Jail authorities on Friday filed their reply in the court stating that former cabinet minister and an accused in the drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia will now get better and improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover in the jail. However, the court has reserved an order on both applications of Majithia's for April 11.
