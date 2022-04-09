Wheat procurement going on seamlessly in all Punjab mandis: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday visited the grain market, Khanna, to take stock of the arrangements for paddy procurement. He said this time there was a slight delay in the arrival of wheat in mandis and in some areas even the produce is comparatively less. He said wheat procurement in all mandis of the state is going on seamlessly.
He said the arrangements for the smooth procurement of wheat in the state have been put in place and assured all stakeholders, especially farmers involved in the procurement process, would not face any difficulty.
Mann said detailed instructions have been issued to officials of the food and civil supplies department and heads of all state procurement agencies to ensure timely payment besides immediate lifting.
During the CM’s visit, 50 quintals of wheat of Rajwant Kaur, wife of Kulwant Singh Bhadla through commission agent M/S Khushi Ram and Company, was procured by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation agency and online payment was made on the spot.
He assured that every single grain of farmers’ produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis. He said this year, they are expecting the arrival of 135 lakh MT of wheat in the state out of which around 97,000 MT would be expected in Khanna mandi alone and around 9.24 lakh MT in Ludhiana district.
The CM said due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there would be an increase in demand for wheat globally and this time wheat is being purchased above the government-fixed MSP by private traders. He said after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state at ease.
He said payment is being transferred online to the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours and he is personally monitoring the ongoing wheat procurement process.
Officials have been directed to ensure that there should be no problem in transportation, payment and bardana bags. All arrangements of potable drinking water, lights, sitting arrangements and toilets, etc, have been ensured in all mandis.
Mann said to ensure there is no arrival of wheat from other states, the state government is fully geared up and strict action would be taken against all officials or anyone allowing this corrupt practice.
Prominent among those present on the occasion included Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond, financial commissioner, agriculture, and farmers welfare, DK Tiwari, secretary, food and civil supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, and deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma.
Chandigarh golfer Hanima shines with incredible hole-in-one
Hanima Grewal hogged the spotlight when she got a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 held recently. The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. Union minister of state for external affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, felicitated the winners. Coached by Jesse Grewal, Hanima takes inspiration from fellow women golfers.
NIA charge sheets 25 J&K militants for targeted killings
The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against 25 militants from Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorism conspiracy case that pertains to targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel. It revealed a clear shift in the strategy of the terrorist organisation towards targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel that took place last year.
AAP backs protest by cab drivers over hikes in CNG prices
Hundreds of cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to oppose the steep hike in CNG prices, drawing support from the Aam Aadmi Party which slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for the rising fuel prices across the country. CNG price has risen by ₹13.1 in a month, with a kilo of gas now costing ₹69.11 in Delhi.
Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses ₹24,800 to cyber fraud
Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew ₹24,800 from hDivya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys'bank account. In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter's old bicycle.
3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
