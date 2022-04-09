Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wheat procurement going on seamlessly in all Punjab mandis: Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

Wheat procurement going on seamlessly in all Punjab mandis: Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited grain market, Khanna, to take stock of the arrangements for wheat procurement. He said this time there was a slight delay in the arrival of wheat in mandis
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reviews the wheat procurement at the grain market, in Khanna, on Friday. (ANI)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reviews the wheat procurement at the grain market, in Khanna, on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Khanna

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday visited the grain market, Khanna, to take stock of the arrangements for paddy procurement. He said this time there was a slight delay in the arrival of wheat in mandis and in some areas even the produce is comparatively less. He said wheat procurement in all mandis of the state is going on seamlessly.

He said the arrangements for the smooth procurement of wheat in the state have been put in place and assured all stakeholders, especially farmers involved in the procurement process, would not face any difficulty.

Mann said detailed instructions have been issued to officials of the food and civil supplies department and heads of all state procurement agencies to ensure timely payment besides immediate lifting.

During the CM’s visit, 50 quintals of wheat of Rajwant Kaur, wife of Kulwant Singh Bhadla through commission agent M/S Khushi Ram and Company, was procured by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation agency and online payment was made on the spot.

He assured that every single grain of farmers’ produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis. He said this year, they are expecting the arrival of 135 lakh MT of wheat in the state out of which around 97,000 MT would be expected in Khanna mandi alone and around 9.24 lakh MT in Ludhiana district.

The CM said due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there would be an increase in demand for wheat globally and this time wheat is being purchased above the government-fixed MSP by private traders. He said after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state at ease.

He said payment is being transferred online to the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours and he is personally monitoring the ongoing wheat procurement process.

Officials have been directed to ensure that there should be no problem in transportation, payment and bardana bags. All arrangements of potable drinking water, lights, sitting arrangements and toilets, etc, have been ensured in all mandis.

Mann said to ensure there is no arrival of wheat from other states, the state government is fully geared up and strict action would be taken against all officials or anyone allowing this corrupt practice.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond, financial commissioner, agriculture, and farmers welfare, DK Tiwari, secretary, food and civil supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, and deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. She also won the prize for the longest drive. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union minister of state for external affairs, felicitated the winners. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh golfer Hanima shines with incredible hole-in-one

    Hanima Grewal hogged the spotlight when she got a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 held recently. The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. Union minister of state for external affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, felicitated the winners. Coached by Jesse Grewal, Hanima takes inspiration from fellow women golfers.

  • The NIA charge sheet explains the hatching of a conspiracy by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    NIA charge sheets 25 J&K militants for targeted killings

    The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against 25 militants from Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorism conspiracy case that pertains to targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel. It revealed a clear shift in the strategy of the terrorist organisation towards targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel that took place last year.

  • Taxi drivers including Ola and Uber holding a placard protest against the continuous hike in fuel prices, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on April 8, 2022.&nbsp;

    AAP backs protest by cab drivers over hikes in CNG prices

    Hundreds of cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to oppose the steep hike in CNG prices, drawing support from the Aam Aadmi Party which slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for the rising fuel prices across the country. CNG price has risen by 13.1 in a month, with a kilo of gas now costing 69.11 in Delhi.

  • In her complaint, who lives in Panchkula, and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter’s old bicycle, but became a victim of cyber fraud. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses 24,800 to cyber fraud

    Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew 24,800 from hDivya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys'bank account. In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter's old bicycle.

  • So far,Ludhiana has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. (HT File)

    3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

    Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out