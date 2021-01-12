Bhakta Charan Das takes over as Congress’ Bihar in-charge

Newly appointed Congress in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Das on Monday appealed to the party leaders to stay united and launch a collective effort to sensitise people about implications of the controversial farms laws and mobilise their support for a state level agitation against spiralling prices of essential commodities and petroleum products.

On January 5, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil requested the party's high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge. The development came nearly two months after Congress and its allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last year.

Das, who arrived here on his maiden visit to Bihar after being appointed as the state in-charge, addressed senior leaders of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) at Sadaquat Ashram.

Reminding historical and spiritual value of the state, Das, also a former Union minister, said Bihar had an illustrious past and it used to guide the country on political issues. “Leaders should realise the significance of the land and work together to regain the glorious past of the party. The party has given leaders like Rajendra Prasad and Maulana Mazharul Haque to the nation. Leaders need to put aside their egos and work in unison to revive the organisation at the grassroots level,” said Das.

The Congress leader said that the cost of petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) had gone up as the state government had levied heavy taxes, leaving the people to fend for themselves when the country’s economy was in very bad shape due to the Centre’s short-sightedness.