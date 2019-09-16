Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce film on PM Modi’s life

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday on Tuesday will see the announcement of a new movie based on his life, the second such to be made after the Vivek Oberoi-starrer , PM Narendra Modi.

The year has also seen a web series on the popular leader’s life.

Titled Mann Bairagi (literally, a mind free from worldly affairs), the movie , described by its makers as a “special feature (around an hour long)” — which means it is more in the lines of a short film rather than a full feature — is being produced by filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Mahaveer Jain. Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, it is based on an “untold story from the life of the Prime Minister which has not been in the public domain so far,” its makers added.

Bhansali says what “interested” him the most in the story is its “universal appeal and message”. “The story was very well researched and the turning point of our PM’s life, as a young man, [and] really intrigued me. I felt that it’s an unheard-of story, which needs to be told.”

Adds Jain: “Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. I am sure it will connect with and inspire young people deeply, and that’s what excited us to work on this film.”

Tripaathy is also confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences. “For me, it’s a human interest story about the self discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country.”

The producers have not decided on the release date of the film. HT couldn’t immediately ascertain who will be playing Modi in the movie.

On Tuesday, the first poster of the film will be presented by Baahubali actor Prabhas.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 23:58 IST