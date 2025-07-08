Bharat Band on July 9: Here's all the services that might get affected

A forum of 10 central trade unions in India recently announced that “more than 25 crore workers” will go on nationwide strike on July 9, Wednesday. It will see workers from different sectors taking part, including banking, insurance, postal and coal mining workers. The trade union forum said that the government has been operating in the interest of foreign and Indian corporations.(PTI/Representational Image)

A statement by the forum said the government has not been conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years and has continued to take decisions that go against the interest of labour force. The forum also alleged that the economic policies are harming the labourers due to increasing unemployment, rising prices of goods and depression in wages.

Services to be affected

Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha told PTI that , these are the major services that will get affected as workers will join the strike.

Banking services: While the RBI has not declared any scheduled closure, employees of the banking services might join the strike leading to disruptions in banking services.

State transport systems: Public transport systems across the country might also get affected due to the strike. While there is no official announcement from the state governments, the statement from the union mentioned that transport system will get disrupted.

Postal services: Postal services in India that are highly dependent on the workers might also get affected due to the strike.

Coal Mining and factories: Coal and non-coal mineral factories and organisations will also take part in the strike leading to disturbances in these services or other services dependent on them. According to PTI, union leaders from NMDC will also join the strike. NMDC is a public sector undertaking that is involved in production of minerals.

Previous strikes

Strikes like this have been seen previously in India on November 26, 2020, on March 28-29, 2022, and most recently on February 16 last year. In the statement, the forum called upon individuals for making "the nationwide general strike a grand success", and said preparations have been taken up in earnest by unions in all sectors of economy.