e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bharat Bandh: Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected. All you need to know

Bharat Bandh: Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected. All you need to know

The Shiromani Akali Dal will observe a three-hour chakka jam across Punjab from 11am to 2pm in all constituencies.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Members of various farmer organizations block a railway track during a protest.
Members of various farmer organizations block a railway track during a protest.(PTI)
         

Over two dozens farmers’ organizations from all across the country, supported by 18 political parties including the Congress, take to the streets on Friday protesting the farm bills passed by Parliament. Punjab and Haryana will be the epicentre of the protests, though the demand for legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) has garnered supports from all farmers organisations, including those affiliated to the RSS. Normal life is likely to disrupted as rail, road movement will be hit.

All India Farmers Union (AIFU), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM), and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) announced a nationwide bandh. Farmers’ bodies from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also called for a shutdown.

Also Read | Punjab CM appeals to farmers to maintain law and order during ‘Bharat Bandh’

RSS-affiliated farmers’ organizations like Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch are also demanding amendment to the legislations but they won’t be taking part in the protest today.

Ten central trade unions, including All India Trade Union Congress, National Trades Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre have also extended their support.

Which political parties are supporting the Bharat Bandh?

Congress on Thursday extended support to the call of the Bharat Bandh. A total of 18 parties,including AAP, Congress, the Left parties, NCP, DMK, SP, Trinamool Congress, RJD, urged the President to not sign the bills.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has urged the farmers to maintain law and order and to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols. No FIR will be registered for the violation of Section 144 during the protest, the CM has said.

Also Read | Haryana farmers, commission agents back Bharat Bandh against farm reform bills

Train services to be affected

Fourteen special passenger trains running from the railways’ Ferozepur division have been cancelled from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits’ three-day rail roko protest. The trains that were suspended include Golden Temple Mail (Amritsar-Mumbai Central), Jan Shatabdi Express (Haridwar-Amritsar), New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Sachkhand Express (Nanded-Amritsar), and Shaheed Express (Amritsar-Jaynagar).

The farmers organizations have decided to go for an indefinite rail blockage from October 1.

Delhi-Haryana border likely to be sealed

Delhi-Haryana border is likely to be sealed as protesters can march towards the capital city. Delhi Police is on high alert.

3-hour chakka jam across Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will observe a three-hour chakka jam (road blockade) across Punjab from 11am to 2pm in all constituencies.

On September 20, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In