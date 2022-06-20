Bharat Bandh: Security measures trigger traffic jams in NCR

Barricades put up at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as part of heightened security in view of Bharat Bandh called against the Agnipath recruitment scheme led to massive traffic jams on the roads connecting Delhi to Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

A Delhi Police officer said the barricades were installed at all the main border crossing points following inputs that many people including “anti-social elements” may enter Delhi from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to join the agitation against Agnipath and also the protests called in solidarity with Congress Rahul Gandhi, who is facing Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s fourth round of questioning.

“We are checking vehicles at the border points connecting Noida and Ghaziabad to identify anti-social elements and stop them from entering Delhi. For that, barricades have been installed,” said additional police commissioner (eastern range) Vikramjit Singh.

Many motorists, especially office-goers, took to social media seeking intervention from the traffic police and shared images of the traffic jams.

“@dtptraffic Delhi Meerut expressway chocked due to police barricades at Ghazipur. Public at lurch, office goers burning precious fuel on roads. Please help,” a Twitter user Rajeev Sharma posted around 9.30 am.

Another Twitter user, Neeraj Goyal, requested the Delhi Police to remove the barricades from 7 am to 11 am. He wrote it took him up to two hours to pass through these barricades. “Lakhs of people are getting late because of these barricades.”

Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said the Gurugram Police have also put arrangements in place on their side. “The traffic volume was high due to that in the morning but now the movement of vehicles is normal. Police and traffic personnel were deployed in adequate numbers to manage traffic and checking of vehicles.”

