Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE: Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Assam's Barpeta

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE: On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, continued his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam from Barpeta, following a previous roadblock attempt to enter Guwahati. The Assam Police had booked several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, on charges of violence, provocation, damage to public property, and assault on police personnel. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Before commencing the 11th day of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering and once again criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, labeling him as "the most corrupt CM."

"The Chief Minister of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma) spreads hate all the time and takes away your (referring to the public) lands. He is the most corrupt chief minister," he said.

"Whatever is told to you by the media is exactly what Assam CM has conveyed to them...The control of Assam's Chief Minister is in the hands of Amit Shah...If he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) dares to say anything against Amit Shah, he will be thrown out of the party", he told the people.

Here are top quotes from Rahul's address to the people:

"I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me", he added.

"The BJP-RSS wants to wipe out the language, culture, and history of Assam. They want to run Assam from Nagpur, but we will not allow it. Assam will be run from Assam only", Gandhi said.

"While he (Sarma) speaks to you, he steals your land. While you chew betel nut, he corners the supari business. He has taken land in Kaziranga National Park also", Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress party has accused the BJP-led Assam government of obstructing their Yatra since it entered the state on Thursday. Tensions escalated when clashes erupted between party workers and the state government, leading to a showdown as they were prevented from entering Guwahati.