Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi to celebrate birthday with Rahul in Rajasthan

United Progressive Alliance chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will celebrate her birthday on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Kota with her son Rahul, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), a senior party functionary said on Wednesday. Her daughter Priyanka Vadra is also expected to join them.

The yatra, which entered Rajasthan on December 4, reached Kota on Wednesday after crossing Jhalwara, the hometown of former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhra Raje.

“Sonia Gandhi’s will be coming on Friday, her birthday. Preparations are being made, and CM Ashok Gehlot and other seniors will be there during her visit,” the senior leader familiar with the development said.

The yatra was to be halted for a day on Thursday but it has now been shifted to Friday owing to Sonia Gandhi’s visit, he added.

Also Read:Congress president Sonia Gandhi calls off birthday celebrations over CDS Rawat’s demise

The UPA chairperson had joined the BJY in Karnataka as well.

Newly appointed Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met Rahul Gandhi at the yatra on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Congress leader Riju Jhunjhunwala resigned from Congress the same day. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Ajmer.

“I will continue with my commitment to serve the people of Rajasthan with full zeal in the time to come. I am unable to add value towards this mission through the party,” Jhunjhunwala said in his resignation letter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON