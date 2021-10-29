'Bharat Mata ki Jai': PM Modi greeted with cheers by members of Indian diaspora in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Italy earlier in the day, to participate in the G20 Summit, was welcomed by chants of ‘Shiva Tandava Stotram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ by the members of the Indian diaspora. A video shared by the Union culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Twitter showed PM Modi surrounded by security personnel while being greeted with cheers by the members of the Indian diaspora.

The video also showed the members waving Indian flags while the prime minister stood with folded hands listening deeply to the hymns. PM Modi was also seen engaging in conversations with the members, standing with posters of the top leader. According to news agency PTI, the members also offered several books to PM Modi. The prime minister also recited 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' towards the end of the video.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is greeted by members of the Indian diaspora amidst the chants of “Shiva Tandava Stotram” & “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, on arriving at Rome, Italy. pic.twitter.com/6w9iLgdSNa — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 29, 2021

Before meeting people from the Indian diaspora, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi. He also had an interaction with European council president Charles Michel, and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier in the day.

The prime minister’s trip to Rome, and Glasgow in Scotland will end on November 2. After participating in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome, he will head to Scotland to meet with “other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

This is the first in-person G20 Leaders’ Summit since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic struck in 2020.