Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha office bearer dies after bike rams into bull in UP's Amethi

An office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha died after his motorcycle rammed into a stray bull in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police on Friday said. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Dubey (27), a resident of Bhusiyanwa village under Munshiganj Police Station area of Amethi, they said. SHO of Amethi Police Station, Ravii Kumar Singh, said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The accident took place on Thursday night near a dhaba on Amethi bypass due to which he was seriously injured, police said.

Dubey, who was going home on his motorcycle, was after the accident taken to Community Health Centre (CHC) Amethi for treatment, they said. His colleagues later took him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district unit president Vishu Mishra said that Dubey was the district vice-president of the organization in Amethi.