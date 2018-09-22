Bheem Army seeks security for chief Chandrashekhar Azad

The Bheem Army has demanded security for its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, citing the large number of people visiting his house since his release from the jail on September 14.

Bheem Army Saharanpur district president Kamal Walia said supporters and volunteers were facing a tough time managing the crowd of visitors at Azad’s house in Chutmalpur. So, his safety was a cause of concern.

“A delegation of Bheem Army has demanded that the administration provide adequate security to Chandrashekhar,” said Walia, adding that they sought a posse of security men around him.

However, sources said, the brewing tension between Dalits and Rajputs in Saharanpur district since last year’s clashes was a major factor behind the demand as Azad is planning a tour to strengthen his outfit.

Clashes broke out between Dalits and Rajputs on May 5 last year after a dispute arose over loud music being played during a Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession in Shabbirpur village.

A youth belonging to the Rajput community died in the clashes, following which Rajputs allegedly torched over 50 Dalit dwellings in the village.

The clashes, in Shabbirpur and Saharanpur brought the Bhim Army and its founder Azad to national attention.

The organisation and its chief also emerged as the voice of Dalits after it accused the administration of siding with the Rajputs.

A clash was also reported between Bheem Army supporters and the police after they were denied permission to hold a panchayat of Dalits over the issue.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Saharanpur, U K Aggarwal, confirmed that a security request was made over the phone and no written complaint has been filed. “Let the demand come in writing and we will take cognisance...”

Notably, Walia’s younger brother Sachin Walia was found shot dead a few months ago and officials have provided two security personnel to the family. Kamal has also demanded that they be permanently deputed. He added that the SSP had assured him for the same.

