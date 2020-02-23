e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Bhim Army chief Azad leads march against SC’s order on reservation in Aurangabad

Bhim Army chief Azad leads march against SC’s order on reservation in Aurangabad

The Supreme Court earlier this month ruled that reservations in promotions are not a fundamental right and that states cannot be directed to set aside quota in promotions.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:03 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Aurangabad
Azad had called for a nationwide bandh on Sunday and its partial impact was seen in Aurangabad.
Azad had called for a nationwide bandh on Sunday and its partial impact was seen in Aurangabad.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday led a march here against the Supreme Court ruling that reservation in promotions in government jobs is not a fundamental right.

Azad had called for a nationwide bandh on Sunday and its partial impact was seen in Aurangabad.

He also garlanded a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

People also supported the bandh in Delhi and Kochi as they also protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC.

The Supreme Court earlier this month ruled that reservations in promotions are not a fundamental right and that states cannot be directed to set aside quota in promotions.

“There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the State government to provide reservations,” the apex court said in its verdict.

The protest has also been called against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

tags
top news
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
If Rahul doesn’t return, Cong must resolve leadership issue for revival: Tharoor
If Rahul doesn’t return, Cong must resolve leadership issue for revival: Tharoor
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news