Bhima Koregaon case: Maharashtra police raid activist’s home

A Maharashtra police team on Wednesday raided 83-year-old rights activist Stan Swamy’s residence in Ranchi in connection with the probe into the January 2018 violence in Pune’s Bhima Koregaon.

Thousands of people gather at Bhima Koregaon annually to mark the anniversary of an 1818 war between the British and the Peshwa.

Many Dalit leaders believe the British won the war with the help of Dalit soldiers against a large army of the Peshwa, who allegedly instituted oppressive caste practices.

The violence in Bhima Koregaon in 2018 coincided with the celebrations to mark the bicentenary of the war.

This is the second time since August 2018 that the Maharashtra police have raided Swamy’s house.

In August 2018, raids were also carried out at the residences of activists in Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Haryana and Hyderabad for their alleged links with Maoists.

Ranchi police superintendent Ashutosh Sekhar said the search operation at Swamy’s house continued for around two and half hours.

“They seized a hard disk, an internet dongle besides taking details of his email and social media accounts,” he said.

Ranchi police superintendent Ashutosh Sekhar said Swamy was not interrogated.

“If any incriminating material is found, they [Maharashtra police] will decide the further course of action.”

Swamy said the second police raid is a matter of concern.

“I do not know what they want to establish with this. But I am here to give my full cooperation in any legal proceedings.”

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 23:38 IST