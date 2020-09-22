e-paper
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations continue

Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations continue

As per the officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), around twenty to twenty-five people are still trapped inside the debris.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:36 IST
Sajana Nambiar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
NDRF teams conducting rescue operations at the collapse site after a 3-storey building collapsed at Patel compound, Bhiwandi in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
         

The death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse site rose to twenty by Tuesday morning, twenty-eight hours after the incident. Rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Thane, Bhiwandi disaster cell continue.

Eight among the dead are children ageing between two and fourteen years. As per the officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), around twenty to twenty-five people are still trapped inside the debris.

“As per the required details from locals at least 20-25 people are still trapped inside the debris. We also learnt that some workers were asleep on the ground floor which runs a power loom,” said Milind Palsule, public relations officer, BNCMC.

The 36-year-old ground plus three-storey Jilani building, located at Patel compound in Dhamankar naka, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra Thane district, collapsed on Monday morning at 3.30 am. Around 62 residents were fear trapped in the rubbles at the time of the accident. The third floor of the building came crashing down on to the first floor.

The injured are being rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi.

Ashish Kumar, NDRF deputy commandant who is leading the rescue operation, which involves over 100 rescue personnel, claimed that more and more dead bodies are being pulled out from under the debris now.

The rescue operations took a halt for 30 minutes on Tuesday morning as the team had to manage and balance the slab of the third floor that came crashing down.

“Those who are removed from the debris are mostly dead now as their chances of surviving inside the debris is less. We are working in shifts and trying to pull out them,” said Kumar.

He added, “Locals are also helping us in the rescue operation. Yesterday, we had passed on a message to those who survived to come ahead with the details of other residents living in the building so that we can get a proper figure of how many people could still be trapped.”

