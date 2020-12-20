e-paper
BHU student makes it to Guinness World Records

BHU student makes it to Guinness World Records

Neha Singh, a resident of Rasra tehsil, is a student of Vedic Science at Banaras Hindu University,she made the largest painting in the world using natural colours, for which her name has been included in the Guinness World Records.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Varanasi
Neha Singh of Banaras Hindu University has made it to the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using natural colours
Neha Singh of Banaras Hindu University has made it to the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using natural colours(BHU on Twitter)
         

A student of Banaras Hindu University has made it to the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using natural colours, a senior official said here on Sunday.

Ballia District Magistrate (DM) Shrihari Pratap Shahi said, “Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colours, measuring 62.72 sq metres. Neha has painted a ‘moksh ka vriksh’ (tree of salvation), for which her name has been included in the Guinness World Records.”

Neha, a resident of Rasra tehsil, is a student of Vedic Science at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The DM on Sunday honoured Neha Singh at a function in Dehri village, her native place.

