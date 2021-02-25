IND USA
The highest maximum day temperature in February in the last 10 years was recorded on February 20, 2016 when the mercury climbed to 40.9 degree Celsius. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Bhubaneswar records maximum day temperature pan-India for 2nd consecutive day

  • Officials in Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre said the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday too was highest on that day.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:56 PM IST

For the second consecutive day, Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded the highest day temperature in the country as it clocked a searing 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Officials in Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre said the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday too was highest on that day. With a clear sky, the maximum day temperature is likely to hover around the same figure, said a Met department official.

However, today's maximum day temperature is not Bhubaneswar's highest day temperature for the month of February in the last 10 years. The highest maximum day temperature in February in the last 10 years was recorded on February 20, 2016 when the mercury climbed to 40.9 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar's all-time record for February is 42.7 degree on February 23, 1963.

With the temperature rising in several parts of Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena has asked the district collectors to take steps to identify water scarcity pockets and prepare an action plan for ensuring supply of drinking water through tankers. In case educational institutions remain open, the officials have to ensure availability of drinking water in all schools and colleges. Sufficient ORS will be kept in schools and colleges for students and staff. Anganwadi centres will remain open in the morning hours only.

All public transport vehicles will have to carry sufficient drinking water and ORS packets for passengers and staff. The timings of non-air conditioned public transport services will be rescheduled during severe heatwave conditions.

