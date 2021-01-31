IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda convenes Congress legislature party meeting to discuss farmers', other issues
The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws.(PTI)
The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws.(PTI)
india news

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda convenes Congress legislature party meeting to discuss farmers', other issues

Hooda said that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana because the dispensation "has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs".
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:18 PM IST

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called a Congress Legislature Party meeting here on February 3 to discuss the farmers' issue and other matters concerning the state.

He also said that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the next assembly session because the dispensation "has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs".

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the state, said in a statement that the farmers' agitation against Centre's new farm laws "has become a mass movement..."

The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws.

"The people of the state are completely disenchanted with the BJP-JJP government and this is why the motion of no confidence, which will be brought by the Congress during the next assembly session, becomes all the more important. Through the no-confidence motion, the public will know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA is with the farmers," he said.

Hooda said the CLP meeting will consider the demands of the farmers and draw out a strategy to take forward their issues.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhupinder hooda indian national congress
app
Close
An Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in the External Affairs Ministry JP Singh handed over the cranes, according to Indian Embassy in Iran.(Chabahar port website)
An Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in the External Affairs Ministry JP Singh handed over the cranes, according to Indian Embassy in Iran.(Chabahar port website)
india news

India hands over mobile harbour cranes to Chabahar port authorities

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maoists allegedly set a truck and two tractors on fire early Sunday.(Representational image/HT Photo)
Maoists allegedly set a truck and two tractors on fire early Sunday.(Representational image/HT Photo)
india news

Maoists torch vehicles in MP’s Balaghat to stop road construction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farmer leader had earlier stated that they will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister but also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected.(ANI )
The farmer leader had earlier stated that they will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister but also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected.(ANI )
india news

No point in opposition leaders seeking votes at protest sites: Rakesh Tikait

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The farmer leader said that the farm issue can only be settled through dialogue. "We will talk to the government as we believe that the issue can only be settled with dialogue," he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws.(PTI)
The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws.(PTI)
india news

Bhupinder Hooda convenes Congress meeting to discuss farmers' issues

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Hooda said that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana because the dispensation "has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pick-up truck was carrying more than 20 people when it overturned(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
The pick-up truck was carrying more than 20 people when it overturned(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

9 killed, 13 seriously injured as pick-up truck overturns in Odisha's Koraput

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Police suspect the driver of the pick-up truck was over-speeding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new rule is scheduled to be implemented by February first week.(HT File)
The new rule is scheduled to be implemented by February first week.(HT File)
india news

Applying for learner's license? No need to visit RTO office any more

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:11 PM IST
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the functioning of the transport sector is being made contactless, HT's sister publication LiveHindustan reported citing a senior official. This will bring transparency in the functioning of RTOs in states, he also said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharamkot village is known as a "mini-Israel" of Himachal Pradesh and sees large number of tourists coming to India from the West Asian country.(PTI)
Dharamkot village is known as a "mini-Israel" of Himachal Pradesh and sees large number of tourists coming to India from the West Asian country.(PTI)
india news

Security tightened in Israeli-inhabited areas of Dharamshala: Himachal police

PTI, Mcleodganj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Dharamkot, a village near Mcleodganj is on alert due to Israeli tourists here, Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said adding that Mcleodganj police station is on high alert following the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
india news

Tejashwi goofs up by putting wrong picture while paying tribute to "Shri Babu"

PTI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Downplaying the issue, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI that "Tejashwi Yadav jee does not himself put up tweets. Its a technical error. The opponents should not make it an issue, rather they should try to understand the spirit behind the tweet."
READ FULL STORY
Close
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses media after a party meeting, in Poonch district. (ANI Photo)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses media after a party meeting, in Poonch district. (ANI Photo)
india news

Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Mehbooba alleged that "democratic space has been squeezed" in J-K.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chabahar port had handled 75,000 tonnes of wheat donated by India to Afghanistan last year.(chabaharport.pmo.ir/en)
Chabahar port had handled 75,000 tonnes of wheat donated by India to Afghanistan last year.(chabaharport.pmo.ir/en)
india news

Indian, Iranian officials review development of Chabahar port

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:47 PM IST
  • An Indian delegation, led by joint secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) JP Singh of the external affairs ministry, is visiting Iran for political consultations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (HT FILE PHOTO)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

‘Political tourist’, JD (U) taunts Tejashwi Yadav after Twitter gaffe

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted a wrong photograph while paying tributes to Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IRCTC is going to resume e-catering services at 62 stations in the first phase from February 1, the second phase of resumption will take place most probably after three weeks(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)
IRCTC is going to resume e-catering services at 62 stations in the first phase from February 1, the second phase of resumption will take place most probably after three weeks(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)
india news

IRCTC to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Surat, Vijayawada, Patna, Ujjain, Panvel are amongst major stations where e-catering services will be resumed in the initial leg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union national president, Naresh Tikait, addresses a crowd of farmers taking part in a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters)
Bharatiya Kisan Union national president, Naresh Tikait, addresses a crowd of farmers taking part in a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters)
india news

Farm laws a 'fire' which would lead to losses: Naresh Tikait

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:02 PM IST
A video of Tikait speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar was shared on social media on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi.(Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi.(Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
india news

Delhi Police tracking owners of tractors that took wrong route on R-Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Singh said a team from National Forensic Sciences University visited various spots in the national capital today and is also analysing videos collected by Delhi police of Republic day violence in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: RPT (REMOVES BYLINE)** Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala discharged from a hospital after recovering from COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_31_2021_000085B)(PTI)
**EDS: RPT (REMOVES BYLINE)** Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala discharged from a hospital after recovering from COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_31_2021_000085B)(PTI)
india news

Sasikala signals intent to fight back, uses AIADMK flag as she exits hospital

By Sharan Poovanna, Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • Sasikala's supporters still maintain that she is the genera secretary of the AIADMK despite being expelled from the party in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP