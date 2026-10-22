‘Bias against Punjab's progressive voices?’: AAP as Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert denied nod
Sharing a Hindustan Times post about the development, Bharadwaj asked why the Central government-controlled Delhi Police had refused permission for the show.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday questioned the Delhi Police’s decision to deny security clearance for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert scheduled for October 30, alleging a possible bias against progressive voices from Punjab.
Sharing a Hindustan Times post about the development, Bharadwaj asked why the Delhi Police refused permission for the show, arguing that Dosanjh enjoys widespread popularity among the youth and is loved in Punjab.
Also read | Exclusive | Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert, cites security concerns
“Why is Central Govt’s Delhi Police denying permission for concert of Diljit Dosanjh ? Is it a deep rooted bias against progressive voices of Punjab ? Indian Youth loves @diljitdosanjh and he is much loved in Punjab," Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X.
In another post, the AAP leader compared the decision with the case of singer Daler Mehndi, alleging that the authorities were more willing to allow events featuring religious figures who promote hate than concerts by artists who represent Punjab’s cultural identity.
“Now, @diljitdosanjh is being denied permission for his concert in Delhi. After @dalermehndi, it’s another Punjab icon. Delhi Police will permit all those Babas who create Narrative of hate, not to the Youth Icon who creates Narrative of Love & Punjab”.
Recently, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal confronted Daler Mehndi during his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, questioning the singer’s ability to perform and alleging that he was drunk and unfit to be on stage.
Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert denied permission?
HT City has learnt that Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert, scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 30, has been denied security permissions.
In a letter addressed to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) said the application for organising the event had been examined but could not be approved because of security concerns.
The letter referred to the application dated October 14, 2026, and cited specific threat-related inputs, security arrangements required during the ongoing festive season and other law and order commitments as reasons for the decision.
The letter stated, "Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing "Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Delhi" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More