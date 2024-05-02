 ‘Biased organisation’: MEA rejects USCIRF’s report on religious freedom in India | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Biased organisation’: MEA rejects USCIRF’s report on religious freedom in India

ByRezaul H Laskar
May 02, 2024 06:57 PM IST

New Delhi has often bristled at the reports of organisations such as the USCIRF and accused them of being biased against India. It has always rejected such reports in recent years

New Delhi: India on Thursday dismissed a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that expressed concern over religious freedom in the country, saying the panel was indulging in propaganda and attempting to interfere in the general election. 

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Twitter Photo)
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Twitter Photo)

The USCIRF, an independent, bipartisan US federal government agency that issues an annual report on religious freedom around the world, said in its report for 2024 that it “continues to have ongoing concerns” about India, where it has “seen backsliding”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It reiterated its recommendation that the US state department declare India a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) in the context of religious freedom. 

“The USCIRF is known as a biased organisation with a political agenda. They continue to publish their propaganda on India masquerading as part of an annual report,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing when asked about the report released on Wednesday. 

“We really have no expectation that USCIRF will even seek to understand India’s diverse, pluralistic and democratic ethos. Their efforts to interfere in the largest electoral exercise of the world will never succeed,” he said. 

Also Read: Passport only revoked on court’s order, says MEA after Siddaramaiah request

New Delhi has often bristled at the reports of organisations such as the USCIRF and accused them of being biased against India. It has always rejected such reports in recent years. 

The USCIRF, in its latest report, noted that the US state department had not designated India as a CPC in 2023 despite the commission’s recommendations and the state department’s reporting on “particularly severe religious freedom violations” in the country. It recommended that the state department should designate Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Nigeria and Vietnam as CPCs. 

The report contended that religious freedom conditions in India “continued to deteriorate” during 2023, and the government “reinforced discriminatory nationalist policies” and “failed to address communal violence disproportionately affecting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Jews, and Adivasis”. 

The report alleged that the enforcement of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, Citizenship Amendment Act and anti-conversion laws resulted in the arbitrary detention, monitoring and targeting of religious minorities. 

According to the report, NGOs reported 687 incidents of violence against Christians in 2023, more than 500 churches and two synagogues were destroyed and more than 70,000 people were displaced during clashes in Manipur in June 2023. 

The USCIRF further recommended that the US should condition financial assistance and arms sales to India on improved religious freedom conditions.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Biased organisation’: MEA rejects USCIRF’s report on religious freedom in India
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On