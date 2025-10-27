Big burglary at ex-Karnataka DGP's Lucknow home; ₹2 lakh cash, jewellery stolen

Former Karnataka DGP Mahendra Kumar Srivastava's Aliganj residence in Lucknow was burgled at around 12 a.m., with the incident believed to have taken place between October 21 and October 25. According to the FIR filed by the former Karnataka DGP's wife, the family discovered their house in disarray on the morning of October 26, between 9:00 and 9:30 AM, after returning from a relative's home. The Lucknow Police registered an FIR under Section 305 and 331(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Representational)

The FIR indicated that cash totalling 2 lakh rupees was stolen, along with various pieces of jewellery. The stolen jewellery included eight bangles, 11 chains, two lockets, two diamond sets, and five pendants, among other items.

Earlier in another incident, three police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, were suspended in connection with the death of a person after allegedly being assaulted by a group of people who "mistook him for a thief" in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, according to the police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha told ANI a day earlier that five people have been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

"In the Unchahar police station area, a case has been filed immediately, and five people have been sent to jail in connection with the case of a man being beaten to death by some people who mistook him for a thief. The remaining accused will soon be identified and arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend them," ASP Sinha told ANI.

The victim's wife, Pinky, demanded assistance from the government,

"...My husband was beaten to death. Whatever happened to my husband, the same should happen to those who beat him to death... I need help from the government. I have a daughter...Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke with my in-laws, not with me," she told reporters (ANI)