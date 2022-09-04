Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi on Cyrus Mistry's death: ‘Big loss to world of…’

PM Modi on Cyrus Mistry's death: ‘Big loss to world of…’

india news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 05:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the untimely death of businessman Cyrus Mistry was “shocking”.

Businessman Cyrus Mistry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the untimely death of businessman Cyrus Mistry was “shocking”. Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

“He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted soon after the news of Mistry's death.

Mistry, 54, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. “The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash. All you need to know about ex-Tata Sons chairman

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, he said. More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits. The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi cyrus mistry
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP