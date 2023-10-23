Bigg Boss Kannada contestant arrested for wearing tiger claw pendant

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santhosh, who was arrested on Sunday night by the forest department for allegedly wearing a tiger claw pendant during the reality show, was sent to 14 days judicial custody on Monday, officials privy to the developments said. Varthur Santhosh.

Santhosh was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Bengaluru on Monday. After examination of evidence, he has been sent to a two-week judicial custody, officials said.

According to officials, the arrest took place on the sets of the television show after the crew brought Santhosh out of the Bigg Boss house on Sunday night. The forest department officials arrested Santhosh after filing a suo motu complaint against him.

The forest officials then seized the pendant to determine whether the claw is actually from a tiger or from other animal. It was then sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a detailed analysis.

A forest officer privy to the developments said that when they questioned Santhosh about the tiger claw, he claimed that he had received it from his ancestors.

Wearing the tiger claw is a violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which categorises wearing or displaying animal organs or parts as a punishable offence.

Santhosh is in the business of selling cows in Bengaluru’s Varthur. He rears the Hallikar breed of cattle and is also involved in the real estate business. He became a star on social media after some of his videos went viral and this got him a ticket to Bigg Boss Kannada.