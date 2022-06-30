Bigger face loss for Sharad Pawar: Amit Malviya's 3 takeaways from MVA collapse

As celebrations began in the BJP camp after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's unceremonious exit, announced in the middle of a Facebook LIVE, BJP's Amit Malviya analysed that the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is actually a bigger face loss for Sharad Pawar, the architect behind the alliance. Also Read: Fadnavis to announce BJP's next plan, Uddhav asked to continue until oath-taking | Top developments

Calling him the 'Chanakya from Baramati', the BJP leader said Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar had revoted "under his nose", diminishing his stature as a leader and his two top aides (Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik) are in jail and "worse, he had to concede CMship to Sena". "All this just to stop the BJP. Still the MVA collapsed," Malviya tweeted.

Spare a thought for Sharad Pawar, the Chanakya from Baramati. His nephew revolted under his nose, diminishing his stature as a leader, his two top aides are in jail for corruption and worse, he had to concede CMship to Sena. All this just to stop the BJP, still the MVA collapsed! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 29, 2022

Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power.



On the other hand, his son couldn’t even control his party, despite being in power.



What a fall from grace! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 29, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray has not just lost his CMship but also tarnished the legacy of Balasaheb by entering into an unprincipled alliance with the NCP and Congress. But MVA’s collapse is a bigger loss of face for Sharad Pawar, who fancied himself as the architect of this alliance. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 29, 2022

The collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi is a bigger loss for Sharad Pawar who fancied himself as the architect of this alliance, Amit Malviya said. "Uddhav Thackeray has not just lost his CMship but also tarnished the legacy of Balasaheb by entering into an unprincipled alliance with the NCP and Congress. But MVA’s collapse is a bigger loss of face for Sharad Pawar, who fancied himself as the architect of this alliance," he tweeted. It has been reported that Uddhav wanted to resign from the post twice after the rebellion began but was stopped by Sharad Pawar.

On Uddhav, the BJP leader analysed that he could not even control the party despite being in power, while his father Balasaheb was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. "What a fall from grace!" Malviya tweeted.

Rebel leader Eknath Shinde who led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government so far claimed his faction would not merge with any party and will be known as Shiv Sena Balasaheb as they are the true followers of Balasaheb's Hindutva. After a week-long stay in Guwahati, the rebel MLAs reached Goa on Wednesday night but the floor test for which they have come will not take place today as Uddhav has alreaduy resigned. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the future course of action will be decided by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

