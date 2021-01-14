IND USA
Bihar: 7 get life term for raping a girl, sharing video of assault on social media
Bihar: 7 get life term for raping a girl, sharing video of assault on social media

The convicts raped the 15-year-old schoolgirl at gunpoint in Nalanda district when she was visiting a hilltop with a friend; they were arrested after the video went viral on social media
By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court in Bihar’s Biharsharif on Wednesday sentenced seven people to life imprisonment and slapped a Rs5,000 fine each on them for gang-raping a girl, filming the assault and sharing its video on social media in September 2019.

Additional public prosecutor Sunil Kumar said the convicts raped the 15-year-old schoolgirl at gunpoint in Nalanda district when she was visiting a hilltop with a friend. The police arrested the accused after the video went viral on social media, showing the girl repeatedly pleading the rapists s to spare her. The rape survivor’s friend was also thrashed.

The convicts were identified as Mithun Rajvanshi, Karan Rajvanshi, Ranjan Rajvanshi, Ashish Rajvanshi, Rahul Rajvanshi, Ram Choudhary and Sonu Kumar.

