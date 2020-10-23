e-paper
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s promise of free Covid vaccine completely legal, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s promise of free Covid vaccine completely legal, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP's 11-point manifesto was released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and party's national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday. Apart from the free vaccine promise, other points in the manifesto included creation of 1.9 million jobs in Bihar and the evolution of the state as an information technology (IT) hub.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prasad termed the vaccine promise as a 'historical step' and said that no opposition party should have any issues if the BJP is thinking progressively and giving priority to health care.
Prasad termed the vaccine promise as a ‘historical step’ and said that no opposition party should have any issues if the BJP is thinking progressively and giving priority to health care. (ANI file photo)
         

Amid the criticism from opposition parties over BJP’s free coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine promise to the people of Bihar in its election manifesto, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday cleared the air by saying the provision of free vaccine to Bihar after the requisite approval is completely legal.

The BJP’s 11-point manifesto was released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal and party’s national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday. Apart from the free vaccine promise, other points in the manifesto included creation of 1.9 million jobs in Bihar and the evolution of the state as an information technology (IT) hub.

Prasad termed the vaccine promise as a ‘historical step’ and said that no opposition party should have any issues if the BJP is thinking progressively and giving priority to health care.

According to news agency ANI, the Union law minister while addressing a press briefing in Patna said “It is shocking that some are terming it a political ploy. Should promises made for improving health care, caring for people’s health not be made? This declaration is completely legal, it only is problematic for people who make tall claims before elections but do not implement it on the ground.”

Prasad pointed out the free vaccine promise shows the party’s commitment towards people’s health adding that it is a revolutionary step.

Several opposition parties have labelled the BJP’s vaccine promise an election stunt.

On Friday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut questioned whether non-ruled BJP states would be denied free access to vaccine. He added that such promises show the party’s discriminatory nature.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had tweeted, “GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises.”

Meanwhile, Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday also accused the BJP of politicising public health.

(With ANI inputs)

