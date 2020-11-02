Bihar Assembly election 2020: In final leg of campaign, PM Modi to address rallies at Forbesganj, Saharsa

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a campaign rally in Forbesganj and Saharsa districts on Tuesday ahead of the third and final phase of polling in Bihar assembly election.

With Tuesday’s rallies, PM Modi will wind up his election tour of Bihar. The BJP is fighting the elections in Bihar along with the Janata Dal (United) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) are the other constituents of the NDA for Bihar polls.

PM Modi has been campaigning aggressively for NDA candidates and the BJP says it will boost the morale of the party workers and bolster the prospects of the NDA candidates.

So far, PM Modi has addressed 10 election rallies - in Gaya, Sasaram, Bhagalpur (October 23), Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga (October 28), Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha.

As many as 78 seats out of 243 are going to the polls in the final phase of assembly elections on November 7. Before this, the first phase of polling was done on October 28. The state will hold the second phase of polling on November 3.

The results will be announced on November 10.