It's a wrap for Bihar polls campaign ahead of final phase voting | Key points

The Bihar election campaign concluded on Sunday evening as the state prepares for the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections. Thus, it is now curtains on a nearly month-long fierce battle of words and nerves among rivals vying for power in the state. In total, 122 seats will see polls in the second phase of the Bihar elections, with 121 having voted in the first phase last week.(PTI)

While the first phase of polls, which registered a record 65 per cent turnout, was held on November 6, voting for the second phase will be held on Tuesday, November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Some significant seats will be up for grabs in the second phase, including JD(U) minister Sumit Kumar Singh’s Chakai, BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh's Jamui, JD(U) minister Leshi Singh's Dhamdaha, and BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh's Chhatapur.

In total, 122 seats will see polls in the second phase, with 121 having voted in the first phase last week.

Finishing touches to the blazing election campaign in Bihar were given to the blitzkrieg on the closing day by union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar election second phase campaign ends | Top points