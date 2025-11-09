'Congress trying to divide society': Rajnath Singh slams Revanth Reddy's 'Muslim' remark

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday criticised Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for his "Congress means Muslims" comment, alleging that Congress is “trying to divide the society” on religious lines. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh alleged that the INDIA bloc was lying about giving government jobs to one member of every family(@rajnathsingh X)

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district on the last day of campaigning for the final phase of the Bihar assembly election, Singh claimed the BJP-led NDA does not divide people on the basis of religion, caste and creed, calling Reddy's comments sheer degradation of politics.

"The Congress and RJD are trying to divide the society based on caste, creed and religion. This election is a fight between good governance and 'jungle raj' (lawlessness). The same people who plunged Bihar into an era of caste conflict and massacres are now seeking votes. People must remain alert about such forces," he said.

Rajnath Singh also took a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming that these days 'samosas' do not require just 'aloo' (potatoes).

"The days are over when RJD workers used to say 'jab tak rahega samosa mein aaloo, tab tak rahega Bihar mein Lalu'. Now, samosas do not require just potatoes. Tasty samosas require cashew nuts and several other ingredients. Only NDA can provide tasty samosas," the defence minister quipped.

Singh alleged that the INDIA bloc was lying about giving government jobs to one member of every family if it were to come to power in the state.

"Where will the money come from to pay the salaries? I don't know whether Tejashwi knows mathematics. These are simply lies," he claimed.

Revanth Reddy’s comments

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy had stirred a controversy with his remarks while campaigning for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll in Hyderabad on Thursday, equating Congress with the Muslim community.

Reddy was criticising Union coal minister G Kishan Reddy for opposing the recent induction of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into his cabinet and said it is only the Congress that gives big posts to members of minority communities.

"Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress," the CM had said.