Bihar Congress leader Vakil Singh Kushwaha killed in expressway crash near Kannauj

Vakil Singh Kushwaha, a Congress leader from Bhagalpur, Bihar, died in a road accident near Kannauj on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Friday, police said.

Talgram SHO Vinay said the vehicle was badly damaged as the impact of the collision was very severe.(HT_PRINT)

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Kushwaha's car crashed into a roadside pillar around 12:30 pm near Ranwa as the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving. Three others were injured in the accident, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition, they said.

Talgram SHO Vinay said the vehicle was badly damaged as the impact of the collision was very severe.

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Kushwaha, 52, was the Congress president of Bhagalpur district. He was travelling with his sister-in-law, Sapna (23), and Vibhu Aryan (20) from Delhi to Patna.

According to police, Sapna sustained critical injuries, while the driver, Vinod Mandal (40), and Vibhu Aryan suffered minor injuries. Kushwaha's body has been sent to the Tirwa Medical College.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep condolences over Kushwaha's death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep condolences over Kushwaha's death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a social media post, he said, "The news of the untimely demise of Bhagalpur District Congress President and senior Congress leader, Vakil Singh Kushwaha ji, in a road accident is extremely distressing." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a social media post, he said, "The news of the untimely demise of Bhagalpur District Congress President and senior Congress leader, Vakil Singh Kushwaha ji, in a road accident is extremely distressing." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gandhi said Kushwaha's dedication to the organisation and his commitment to public service will always be remembered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gandhi said Kushwaha's dedication to the organisation and his commitment to public service will always be remembered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and well-wishers. I stand in solidarity with them during this hour of grief," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and well-wishers. I stand in solidarity with them during this hour of grief," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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