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Bihar Congress leader Vakil Singh Kushwaha killed in expressway crash near Kannauj

Kushwaha's car crashed into a roadside pillar around 12:30 pm near Ranwa as the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 10:42 pm IST
PTI |
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Vakil Singh Kushwaha, a Congress leader from Bhagalpur, Bihar, died in a road accident near Kannauj on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Friday, police said.

Talgram SHO Vinay said the vehicle was badly damaged as the impact of the collision was very severe.(HT_PRINT)

Kushwaha's car crashed into a roadside pillar around 12:30 pm near Ranwa as the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving. Three others were injured in the accident, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition, they said.

Talgram SHO Vinay said the vehicle was badly damaged as the impact of the collision was very severe.

Also Read | EO killed, Nagar Parishad chairman critical in Bhagalpur shootout

Kushwaha, 52, was the Congress president of Bhagalpur district. He was travelling with his sister-in-law, Sapna (23), and Vibhu Aryan (20) from Delhi to Patna.

According to police, Sapna sustained critical injuries, while the driver, Vinod Mandal (40), and Vibhu Aryan suffered minor injuries. Kushwaha's body has been sent to the Tirwa Medical College.

 
bhagalpur road accident
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Home / India News / Bihar Congress leader Vakil Singh Kushwaha killed in expressway crash near Kannauj
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