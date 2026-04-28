EO killed, Nagar Parishad chairman critical in Bhagalpur shootout

An executive officer was shot dead while the chairman of the Sultanganj Nagar Parishad (SNP) was critically injured in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Tuesday evening. Deceased Krishna Bhushan Prasad

The murdered victim has been identified as Krishna Bhushan Prasad, an executive officer (EO) of SNP, while the SNP chairman is Raj Kumar Guddu who is battling for his life at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur. Both victims were shot in the head.

Krishna Bhushan’s wife is an ADM rank official in the UP government. He was the 59th batch officer of BPSC. He was originally from Madhubani and got married three years ago in Motihari.

He took the charge as EO on July 30, 2025.

Police said the incident occurred when Raj Kumar Guddu was holding a meeting in his official chamber with the EO and other members. Three masked men barged into the chamber and started firing. When the EO tried to stop one of the assailants and grab his firearm, another assailant shot him at point-blank range.

Eyewitnesses claimed that a total of five criminals were involved in the incident. Three of them entered the premises while two others stood outside the building, keeping watch. Police suspect the criminals intended to kill the chairman but when the EO resisted and tried to catch one of them, they fired on him. After the crime all assailants fled the spot.

According to the preliminary investigation, a tender dispute is suspected to be behind the attack. On April 22, tenders were floated for Namami Gange Ghat, Ajgaibinath Dham Ghat and a parking lot. The very next day, action was taken to remove illegal encroachments on the ghats. A section of the encroachers opposed the action and targeted the chairman for his role in removing them.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, people angry with his stance on encroachments could be behind the attack, or it could be due to some old enmity. “We are focusing on all angles in the investigation,” a police officer said.

As soon as the incident was reported, Bhagalpur range IG Vivek Kumar and Senior SP Pramod Kumar reached the spot and investigated the matter. The IG said he was personally monitoring the case and had issued necessary instructions to the SSP. A special team has been formed to arrest the culprits.

Police also claimed to have detained two suspects who are being interrogated.

Senior SP Kumar assured that all the accused involved in the daring murder will be arrested soon. “Three criminals entered the chamber and carried out the incident. The criminal had come to kill the chairman, which the executive officer tried to stop. Therefore, the criminals shot him dead. Two of the suspects have been identified based on CCTV footage. Both are local,” Kumar added.

The broad daylight shootout, occurring within days of a new government taking charge has given the Opposition new ammunition regarding the question of law and order. Leader of Opposition and RJD’s working president Tejashwi Yadav posted on X: “Government official shot dead right in his office in Bhagalpur! Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sung ‘Six bullets in the chest like a git sixer’ in the Bihar elections….and thoroughly encouraged the BJP goons. Now their CM is one of those criminals. In the BJP government, murder has now entered the realm of auspiciousness.”