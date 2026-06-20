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Bihar court grants interim relief to educator Khan Sir in coaching institute firing case

The Patna Police had registered FIR against Faisal Khan and two others in connection with the June 2 firing, but have now upheld a 'no coercive action' order.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 12:26 pm IST
ANI |
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A Bihar Court on Saturday granted interim relief to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', during the hearing of his anticipatory bail plea.

The Patna Police also issued an appeal to the student community, urging them not to get swayed by professional rivalries or competition between various coaching centres.(PTI)

The court upheld a 'no coercive action' order, directing the police not to take any harsh action against him until the next hearing in connection with the coaching institute firing case.

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Earlier, the Patna Police had registered an FIR against Faisal Khan and two others in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute.

The FIR registration took place days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier that week.

Later, in light of the incident, the Patna Police also issued an appeal to the student community, urging them not to get swayed by professional rivalries or competition between various coaching centres.

"All students are requested not to be misled by anyone amidst coaching center competitions. No compromise will be made regarding crime control and the maintenance of law and order," the statement emphasised.

 
vandalism firing patna city
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