New DM for Patna as 49 IAS, IPS officers transferred in Bihar

In a major bureaucratic and police reshuffle, the Bihar government transferred 49 IAS and IPS officers late Thursday. Among notable changes are Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishor, who recently figured in a controversy following the arrest of contractor Rishu Shree who allegedly named him among his contacts, and Kundan Kumar, a 2012 batch IAS officer, who will be the new district magistrate of Patna, replacing Thiyagarajan SM. Kundan Kumar, new Patna district magistrate (File photo) Overall, 11 district magistrates, 12 SPs, five city SPs and two rural SPs have been replaced. Kishor, who held the post of BSEB chairman for a decade since June 2016, has been made additional chief secretary of the environment, forest and climate change department. His transfer has created a buzz in bureaucratic and political circles of Bihar as the 1996 batch official was in the news after his name cropped up among “the babus who had been in nexus with Shree”.

City SP East Shailja

Rishu Ranjan Sinha alias Rishu Shree, a known and controversial middleman for various government projects, was arrested by the Special Vigilance Unit( SVU) on May 27 after multiple agency raids on his premises. In the investigation, it was found that he was in contact with several IAS officers, with Kishor allegedly being one among them, for securing tender contracts. He allegedly bribed babus with expensive foreign trips and other inducements. The SVU and the enforcement directorate (ED) are investigating the tender manipulation allegations against Shree and bureaucrats. Two other IAS officers namely Abhilasha Sharma and Yogesh Kumar Sagar have been suspended in connection with the tender manipulation case. Both are said to have contacts with Rishu Shree, as per investigations. In other transfers, Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM has been made the new BSEB chairman in place of Anand Kishore. Thiyagarajan will also hold the additional charge of special secretary, health department. Principal secretary Robert L. Chongthu has been moved from the minority welfare department to the parliamentary affairs department.

City SP West Sanket Kumar