Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child

ByRitu Maria Johny
Mar 27, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to share a picture with the newborn daughter.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took to Twitter to announce the birth of his first child. Sharing a picture with the newborn, he said that God sent a daughter as a gift.

Tejashwi Yadav shared a picture with his first child. (Twitter)
The younger son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav, wrote, “God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader is married to Rachel Godinho, now known as Rajeshwari Yadav.

Yadav’s sister Rohini Acharya, too, shared her delight adding that a new guest in the form of a ‘little angel’ has arrived in their house.

Investigation agencies had on Saturday questioned Yadav and his MP sister Misa Bharti in connection with the railways land-for-jobs case.

While Yadav was quizzed by the CBI for more than eight hours, the ED questioned Bharti for over six hours, they said. He had previously skipped three summons, one of which was owing to his pregnant wife being in the hospital, ANI reported.

