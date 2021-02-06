Bihar doctors on relay hunger strike against mixopathy; IMA may intensify stir
- Doctors and medical students in batches of five each have been continuing with the relay hunger strike since February 1.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will intensify its agitation against mixopathy if the Central government does not take back its order allowing Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries said a motley group of doctors and medical students who sat on a relay hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan on Saturday.
IMA national president Dr JA Jaylal, who was leading the protest, said the relay hunger strike would continue till the order to promote mixopathy, issued by the Central Council of Indigenous Medicine, was taken back.
He said the national IMA, with the support of its state units, would be compelled to intensify the agitation if the Central government still did not heed its demands.
“Modern medicine cannot be degraded by allowing Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries even if they were to be done in rural areas. Ayurveda practitioners are not as well trained as MBBS doctors, who go on to complete their post-graduation before performing surgeries. Those who practice indigenous medicines like Ayurveda should do research in herbs and plants and not be allowed to do surgeries,” said Dr Brajnandan, election commissioner of the national IMA.
Doctors and medical students in batches of five each have been continuing with the relay hunger strike since February 1.
National IMA president (elect) Dr Sahjanand Prasad Singh, IMA-Bihar president Dr Amarkant Jha ‘Amar’, senior vice-president IMA-Bihar Dr Ajay Kumar, former presidents of IMA-Bihar Dr Bimal Kumar Karak and Dr Sachchidanand Kumar were prominent among those who participated in the protest.
