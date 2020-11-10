Bihar Election 2020: BJP, JD(U) offices see activity after initial trends trickle in, leaders cautious

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:24 IST

As election trends trickled in, giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) an edge over the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan by a slender margin, the BJP and JD(U) offices started seeing some activity.

The BJP office at Beer Chand Patel Marg, however, saw a muted response to the initial trends, with leaders and workers not engaging in any celebrations till 11am, probably taking a lesson from the 2015 assembly election—the initial trends then had given NDA a lead, and the euphoria fell flat when the final results were announced.

“We are hopeful of winning the polls. The initial results are good and we are waiting for the final outcome,” said a BJP worker. State president Sanjay Jaiswal has not commented on the trends so far and neither has any senior leader of the party, though trends show the BJP is leading in 68 seats.

The BJP’s tally is higher than senior partner JD(U), which is leading in 47 seats, giving credence to opinion and exit polls that the BJP would be doing better than its allies this election. JD(U) state president Basishtha Narayan Singh said he was confident of the NDA getting a majority.

On the other hand, the mood outside the 10, Circular Road residence of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, where RJD workers have started trickling in, was upbeat. Senior leaders have not given any reaction so far, with RJD’s chief ministerial candidate Yadav still confined inside his official bungalow.

There are chances that Yadav, who has singe-handedly steered the campaign—taking part in 247 election rallies and four road shows in 20 days—will speak to the media in the afternoon.

By any standards, the RJD has done well, leading in 63 seats so far, as per trends, with chances the tally could go up. “ We will get a clear majority this time and RJD will cross 90 on its own,” said a senior RJD leader.