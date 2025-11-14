Bihar election 2025 results: JD(U)'s Sunil Kumar in a high-stakes three-way battle for Bhore

JD (U) candidate Sunil Kumar is seeking re-election from the Bhore assembly seat, facing a three-way contest against Dhananjay Kumar of CPI(ML) Liberation, backed by the Mahagathbandhan, and Preeti Kinnar of Jansuraj. (Bihar Election Results Live) Sunil Kumar comes from a family of politicians and bureaucrats. His father, Chandrika Ram, was a veteran Congress leader and a minister in the KB Sahay government.

For the first time in the constituency, Preeti Kinnar is contesting as a third-gender candidate, representing Prashant Kishore’s party.

Bhore will vote in the first phase of Bihar elections. The results will be declared on November 14.

In the first phase on November 6, 121 seats across 18 districts go to the polls.

Who is Sunil Kumar?

Sunil Kumar is a former IPS officer, currently serving as Bihar’s Education Minister.

He represents the Bhore constituency in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna district for over six years.

In 2020, he retired as Director General-cum-Managing Director of the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation and soon after joined Janata Dal (United), according to several reports.

He completed his Master’s in History from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, in 1984.

Kumar retired just 29 days before his official retirement. A 1987-batch IPS officer, he was SP of Patna district for over six years from 1997, according to a report by The Times of India.

Kumar comes from a family of politicians and bureaucrats. His father, Chandrika Ram, was a veteran Congress leader and a minister in the KB Sahay government.

Who are Sunil Kumar's opponents?

Dhananjay Kumar is contesting from the CPI(ML) constituency.

Earlier, CPI(ML) had nominated Jitendra Paswan, who was arrested during the nomination process in an attempted murder case. Following this, the Grand Alliance replaced him with Dhananjay Kumar.

Dhananjay Kumar is a former JNU president from Gaya district, while Sunil Kumar hails from Vijaypur in the Bhore constituency.

Preeti Kinnar is contesting from the Jansuraj Party. She hails from Sitamarhi district but has been living and serving in Bhore, Gopalganj, for the past eight years.

Preeti Kinnar first gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, arranging marriages for over two dozen couples using her own money.

About the Bhore constituency

Local folklore traces the name to Bhurishrava, a warrior king from the Mahabharata. Bhore Assembly constituency is in Gopalganj district. Gopalganj is home to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

It has seen 16 Assembly elections since its formation. The Congress has won eight times, while Janata Dal, BUJP, and RJD have each won twice. The Janata Party and JD(U) have each won once, reflecting a constituency that often mirrors broader state-level trends.

In 2020, JD(U)’s Kumar narrowly defeated CPI(ML)(L)’s Jitendra Paswan by just 462 votes. LJP’s Pushpa Devi finished fourth, and NOTA came third.

The tight contest was influenced by the LJP splitting the anti-incumbency vote, though it fell short of unseating JD(U) across Bihar.