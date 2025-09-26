Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar elections: EC likely to visit state in first week of October to ensure poll preparedness

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 10:20 pm IST

The term of the 243-member legislative assembly ends on November 22 and assembly polls in the key state are likely to be held in November.

New Delhi: The Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is likely to visit Patna in the first week of October to take stock of poll preparedness in Bihar.

New Delhi: People walk past the Election Commission, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI)
New Delhi: People walk past the Election Commission, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI)

The term of the 243-member legislative assembly ends on November 22 and assembly polls in the key state are likely to be held in November.

It is usual for the poll authority to visit states before announcing the election schedule.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar is in the final stages of preparation and a final electoral roll will be published on September 30.

The Commission meets representatives of political parties, top police and administrative officials, and its state poll officials while reviewing election readiness.

The SIR, taking place after a gap of over two decades, has come under sharp criticism from opposition parties who have claimed that it will disenfranchise crores of genuine citizens of their voting rights.

The Commission has asserted that it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voter list and at the same time not let any ineligible person be on the list.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bihar elections: EC likely to visit state in first week of October to ensure poll preparedness
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On