Exit poll projections for Bihar assembly elections from 6:30 pm today

The exit poll projections for the Bihar assembly election 2025 will be released from 6:30 pm, shortly after the voting for the second and final phase of the elections concludes. Leading pollsters, such as Axis My India, P-Marq, Matrize, and Peoples Pulse, will release their projections from 6:30 pm. (PTI)

The 243-member Bihar assembly requires a majority mark of 122 seats to form the government. The high-stakes elections will determine whether the National Democratic Alliance will return to power or the Grand Alliance (also known as the Mahagathbandhan) will seize the throne. Follow Bihar exit poll 2025 LIVE updates

What is exit poll?

An exit poll is a post-polling survey which predicts the likely outcome of an election and helps understand the voter preferences. These polls are conducted after voters leave the polling stations and gauge how the people voted and why.

While the projections may not always be accurate, they offer insights into potential trends and swing patterns, capturing voter sentiment before the official results are announced.

What did 2020 exit polls predict? Were they right?

In the 2020 Bihar elections, the NDA secured a landslide victory with 125 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 74 seats, the Janata Dal (United) bagging 43 seats, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha securing four seats each.

Additionally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the largest party by winning 75 seats, even though its alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, lost the assembly elections.

Most pollsters, however, had projected a win for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

News18-Today's Chanakya and India Today-Axis My India had the most shocking projections, as their numbers predicted a 180-seat and 139-161-seat win respectively for the Mahagathbandhan.

Chanakya had projected 55 seats for the NDA, while Axis My India had predicted 69-91 seats for the NDA.

Meanwhile, Republic-Jan Ki Baat projected 118-138 seats for the opposition alliance and 91-117 for the NDA. P-Marq predicted a win for the NDA with 123-135 seats, while the Grand Alliance was projected to bag 104-115 seats.