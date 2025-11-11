Bihar election exit poll 2025: When and where to watch exit poll predictions today

As the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 is set to conclude on Tuesday evening, attention has now shifted to the much-anticipated exit poll results. A voter gets his finger marked with with indelible ink before casting a vote at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Jehanabad.(PTI)

Leading survey agencies are set to release their predictions later in the evening, offering an early glimpse into which alliance may hold the edge in the high-stakes contest.

The official counting of votes and declaration of results for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections will take place on November 14. A party or alliance will need at least 122 seats to form the next government. The polls will decide whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-led INDIA bloc manages to end Kumar’s two-decade-long rule. Follow Bihar election 2025 live updates

When will the exit poll predictions be released?

Exit poll projections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be released after voting concludes around 5 pm on Tuesday. Polling agencies such as Today’s Chanakya, Axis My India, CVoter, CSDS, and Times Now will issue their seat estimates once polling ends.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) bars media outlets and agencies from publishing or broadcasting exit poll results before the final phase concludes. Any violation of this directive can attract penalties, including fines or imprisonment.

Where to watch Bihar exit poll results 2025

Viewers can follow the Bihar election exit poll predictions on television news channels, pollster websites, and their social media handles.

Prominent agencies such as Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS, and Today’s Chanakya will publish their findings online.

Hindustan Times will also provide live updates, detailed analysis, and live constituency-wise projections. It can be accessed through the dedicated Bihar Assembly election page.

What are exit polls

Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters cast their ballots, aiming to understand voting behaviour and predict possible outcomes.

Respondents are asked about their voting choices and demographic details such as age, gender, and community to identify trends. While not always fully accurate, exit polls offer an early sense of voter sentiment and swing patterns ahead of the official results.

The reliability of these surveys depends on factors like sampling method, regional coverage, and voter participation. Unlike opinion polls conducted before voting, exit polls often reflect more realistic trends as they are carried out on polling day.

How exit polls are conducted

Survey teams approach voters outside polling booths, using structured questionnaires with close-ended questions to ensure clarity in responses.

The samples are drawn from both urban and rural areas across regions to represent diverse demographics. Once data is compiled, analysts assess trends and likely seat projections for each party or alliance.