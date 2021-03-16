Bihar govt working on 866 crore integrated campus for ministers, officials

The Bihar government was working on the integrated residential campus for ministers, officers and staff in Gardanibagh to ensure vertical growth to free land for use in other projects of public importance, said state building construction minister Ashok Choudhary on Monday. The campus would cost ₹866.71-crore.

The minister said it was chief minister Nitish Kumar who thought about inclusive growth and translated his vision into reality with a slew of measures through well-crafted 7-Resolves.

Replying to his government’s budgetary demand of ₹5321.40-crore, which was passed by the Bihar assembly amid Opposition walkout, Choudhary said work on some mega projects, including construction of ₹633-crore international cricket stadium-cum-sports academy in Rajgir, ₹145-crore Mahabodhi Cultural Centre, ₹397-crore APJ Abdul Kalam Science City in Patna and ₹301-crore Budha museum in Vaishali, etc, is underway.

Besides, he said the work on ₹186.42-crore new Collectorate building, ₹158-crore project for expansion and development of Patna museum and campus of animal science university has also started.

“The government plans to have engineering colleges in 31 districts. While 13 of them have their buildings now, the work on another 16 would be completed by December 2021. The 31 polytechnics have also been completed. The work on industrial training centres are also underway and a large chunk of work has been completed.

The minister said that the Bihar state building construction corporation limited had so far got 2770 schemes with administrative approval of ₹7509 crore from 35 departments of the government and 2080 (82%) had already been completed. Along with the budget of the building construction department, the budgets of ₹8159.14-crore of social welfare department, ₹2970-25-crore of the public health engineering department and ₹406.41-crore of the transport department were also passed applying guillotine, which allows demands for grants to be put to vote at once whether they have been discussed or not.