Bihar hikes rural health workers’ incentive ahead of assembly polls

Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that ASHA workers in the state will now get ₹3,000 per month as an incentive, a substantial increase from the existing amount of ₹1,000, ahead of assembly elections. He also doubled the incentive of “Mamta” health workers from ₹300 per delivery. “Mamta” workers will now get an incentive amount of ₹ 600 per delivery, up from the existing ₹ 300, the CM said. (File)(CEOBihar/X)

In a post on X, Kumar said, “Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and ‘Mamta’ workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas.”ASHA workers will now be provided with “an incentive amount of ₹3,000 instead of ₹1,000”, he said.

“Mamta” workers will now get an incentive amount of ₹600 per delivery, up from the existing ₹300, the CM added.

Reacting to CM’s announcement, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said he had initiated the process of increasing the incentive amount during his 17-month tenure as the state health minister. “This enhanced incentive amount will boost their morale and strengthen health services in rural areas.”

The decision to increase their incentives was taken in view of the contributions of ASHA and ‘Mamta’ workers to strengthen health services in rural areas, the CM wrote on social media.

ASHA workers are at the base of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) pyramid. In order to provide effective medical services to the rural population, the NRHM proposed the introduction of female health workers at the village level for every 1000 population, an official said.